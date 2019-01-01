Edmonton New Year's baby arrives ahead of schedule

Baby Tia Alona Bocauto couldn't wait.

She took her first breath at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Lois Hole Hospital for Women 21 days ahead of schedule.

That made her Edmonton's first baby of 2019, something her mother Mila Lona Bocauto never expected.

"It was a surprising one," said a beaming Bocauto, cradling a sleeping Tia, swaddled in a white blanket dotted with friendly lambs.

Bocauto thinks Tia may have arrived early because of all the recent activity. Bocauto was in the middle of moving to a new apartment and still needs to unpack and buy a crib.

Her water broke early on the morning of Dec 31. After nearly 24 hours of labour. Tia arrived weighing in at five pounds, seven ounces. She was born just eight minutes into the new year.

Bocauto, 43, who works as a caregiver for senior women had long wanted to become a mother.

"This one is courtesy of the fertility clinic," Bocauto told reporters with a laugh, as her sister watched on. "I am single and I just want to have a baby."