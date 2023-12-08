Edmonton needs different approach for dealing with homeless encampments, police chief says

Edmonton's police chief is renewing calls to change the way the city deals with homeless encampments after fatal tent fires in the city's downtown area in recent weeks.

Dale McFee, chief of the Edmonton Police Service, told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Tuesday that complaints about encampments have grown from 6,500 to nearly 15,000 in the last two years.

"This is not okay, this needs a different approach, these things all need to come down," McFee said.

His comments come after two fires broke out in early November near 100 Street and 105A Avenue, which left one man dead and one in hospital with serious burns. Another tent fire at 95 Street and 105A Avenue also killed a woman believed to be in her 20s.

McFee said he's concerned about public safety as temperatures drop. New fires take place almost every day, and he said all levels of government need to work with police to provide support for unhoused populations and keep people safe.

While there's been some support from the province, he said it's "just not working."

Advocates say encampments are stark reminders of how much help is needed to alleviate the homelessness crisis.

New approach is needed for dealing with encampments: Edmonton police chief Duration 7:39 Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee says health departments, social services, housing departments and police all have a hand to play in order to keep people safe. Speaking Tuesday on Edmonton AM, McFee told host Mark Connolly that complaints about encampments have grown from 6,500 to nearly 15,000 in the last two years.

Kathleen Mpulubusi volunteers twice a week with Bear Claw Beaver Hills House, an Indigenous-led outreach group for people struggling with homelessness.

She said the encampments aren't ideal, but people don't have a lot of options when it comes to finding housing. They are a sign of society's "collective failure" to help vulnerable people, Mpulubusi said.

"There used to be better services, but it certainly seems since the pandemic, and with the poisoned drug supply and all the mental health issues that have come up, there's just more and more people that are desperately in need," she said.

McFee said Edmonton shelters have room to get homeless populations off the streets, but the people Mpulubusi works with don't see them as safe — belongings are often stolen, there's no privacy and couples are often separated.

Edmonton AM 7:05 Working up close with encampments Kathleen Mpulubusi works closely with people in encampments. She is a volunteer with Edmonton’s Bear Claw Beaver Hills House, a local Indigenous-led outreach group that helps people living in Edmonton’s encampments. We talked to her about her viewpoint on encampments.

Mpulbusi said encampments can help some people build a community and live life with a sense of stability.

"When I've been out in the encampments talking to the people, we talk about everyday things," Mpulubusi said.

"We talk about our concerns, they have families, they have concerns, these are our fellow people."

She said there needs to be a more comprehensive approach to homelessness. Mpulubusi also said unhoused people should be involved in conversations about solutions.

Mpulubusi said all levels of government should be utilizing resources like empty hotel rooms to provide housing as well as creating more safe spaces for people to go to during the day.

"People shouldn't have to live this way or feel that this is their option to live," she said.

McFee said encampments aren't a one-dimensional issue, so focusing on one-dimensional solutions isn't going to solve anything.

"We all have different authorities to solve this problem, but we need to use them all," he said.