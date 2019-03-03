West Yellowhead MLA joins list of Alberta government members not running

Another member of Alberta's NDP government caucus says he won't be seeking reelection.

Eric Rosendahl, MLA for West Yellowhead, said in a statement that as he approaches his 70th year, it's best for him and his family that he spend "less time in Edmonton" and focuses his energy "closer to home."

He joins approximately a dozen NDP legislature members who say they won't run in the upcoming provincial election, which must take place before the end of May.

Earlier this year, Rosendahl was accused by a former staffer from his constituency office of firing her for refusing to do party work on taxpayer-funded time.

Premier Rachel Notley said at the time that the party had reached out to Rosendahl, and that he said the allegations weren't true.

Notley also said the staffer's departure was for reasons unconnected to the allegations.

"I am extremely grateful to have had the privilege of serving as your MLA for the past four years," Rosendahl said in a statement posted to social media.

"With the help of engaged citizens across this riding, I have been able to fight for issues that affect everyday people, and improve the communities we live in."

Rosendahl was elected in 2015.

He noted in his statement accomplishments such as a permanent dialysis clinic in Hinton, construction of a new health-care centre and elementary school on Edson and the reopening of a coal mine in Grande Cache.

"Thank you to all my family, friends, constituents, Rachel Notley and elected colleagues who have supported me and put their trust in me. It has truly been an honour to serve," Rosendahl said.