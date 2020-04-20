Edmonton music stores still drumming up sales with a shift in trends

While COVID-19 has forced some Edmonton businesses to temporarily shut their doors, music stores seem to keep plucking away based on isolation demands and trends.

Myhre's Music has been open on 118th Avenue since 1967 and that's still the case now, even though owner Byron Myhre is the only employee working.

He's doing everything from basic string repairs to customer service to delivering instruments to customers.

"It's definitely been slower, but myself, I've been fairly busy," Myhre said. "We've been keeping above water, which is important in these times."

He's had a lot of business through repairs such as string replacement, as people are still playing their instruments at home.

Ukuleles seems to be a steady seller at Myhre's Music compared to other instruments that are hanging on the walls a little longer than usual.



"It's such an accessible instrument. It's not that expensive," Myhre said of the ukulele. "They run 60 to a couple hundred dollars. They're a happy instrument. They're easy to play."

Ukuleles and string instruments are also selling well at Long & McQuade's downtown Edmonton location. Instrument rentals have also been steady, along with recording and live streaming gear.

Musicians who perform locally have had to adjust to the temporary closure of public performance spaces. To engage with audiences, they've turned their homes into replacement venues and now require high-quality equipment to stream performances online.

"It's a lot of the small accessories to get set up for home-type scenarios," said Long & McQuade store manager Darcy Kadatz. "Little recording interfaces or cameras, where they can easily hook up their gear and go."

Little instrument getting big play

For many people, isolation has led to downtime at home.

Bonnie Bjornson, a library technician, had previously tried playing the ukulele. Near the middle of March, she anticipated stores closing and strict distancing guidelines, so she bought one.

"The next week, we got shut down. I'm pretty glad I bought it," Bjornson said.

As a described extrovert, she can't wait to play near a campfire but for now she'll try to get better at home to make her music a little more listenable.

"I'm just learning and practising. I'm pretty lousy, actually, but it's amusing," she said. "I don't feel like I'm wasting time, even though I'm just sitting and strumming."

Bonnie Bjornson plays her ukulele in a video call with CBC News. She bought the instrument in anticipation of strict physical distancing guidelines. (Bonnie Bjornson)

That's music to Myhre's ears, as more playing leads to more business through sales and repairs. Some customers are even bringing in old instruments to get refurbished.

"They're picking up instruments and playing, which is wonderful for us," he said.