Murder charge laid after body of missing Edmonton man found in truck

Edmonton police have laid a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a man who went missing earlier this month.

Huran Baran, 40, was last seen on Jan. 22 at a restaurant near 133rd Street and 137th Avenue, police said Thursday in a news release.

At the time of his disappearance, he was driving a red Dodge Ram truck.

He was reported missing by his family.

Using information collected during the missing persons investigation, officers searched the area around 48th Street and Mill Woods Road South on Jan. 25, where they found the truck with Baran's body inside, police said.

An autopsy completed Wednesday found that Baran died from what police called "sharp force injuries."

Homicide investigators have charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with Baran's death.