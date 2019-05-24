Murder charge laid in stabbing death of Edmonton man

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after an altercation in northeast Edmonton earlier this week.

Autopsy results released Friday by the Edmonton medical examiner confirmed that Curtis Michael Patko, 36, died from a stab wound with the manner of death was homicide.

Homicide investigators continue to seek witnesses, police said Friday in a news release.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of 167th Avenue and 76th Street for a weapons complaint.

As officers were dispatched to the area, a second call 911 was received about a collision involving numerous parked vehicles about a block away.

When officers arrived at the collision scene, they found a 36-year-old man with injuries "consistent with an altercation," police said.

The man died at the scene.

Hours later, a 23-year-old man believed to have been involved in the altercation was taken into custody.