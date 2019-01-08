Police lay murder charge in Edmonton's first homicide of 2019
An autopsy shows the 20-year-old victim of the city's first homicide was stabbed to death.
Victim and suspect, both from Edmonton, knew each other, police say
Police were called to a Westmount apartment complex at 110th Avenue and 124th Street at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A 20-year-old man was found dead at the scene.
Police located a suspect with non-life-threatening injuries nearby.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.
The suspect and the victim are both from Edmonton and knew each other, police said Tuesday.
Police are not releasing the victim's name.