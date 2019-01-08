Skip to Main Content
Police lay murder charge in Edmonton's first homicide of 2019

An autopsy shows the 20-year-old victim of the city's first homicide was stabbed to death.

Victim and suspect, both from Edmonton, knew each other, police say

A 20-year-old man was found dead Saturday night at this Westmount apartment complex. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Police were called to a Westmount apartment complex at 110th Avenue and 124th Street at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

Police located a suspect with non-life-threatening injuries nearby.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect and the victim are both from Edmonton and knew each other, police said Tuesday. 

Police are not releasing the victim's name.

