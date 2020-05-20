Edmonton man charged in death of seven-year-old girl

An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers, court records show.

David Michael Moss, 34, was scheduled to make his first court appearance in Edmonton provincial court on Wednesday morning.

Police have not formally announced the charges. They say an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Wednesday.

Moss is an Edmonton tattoo artist. Sources have told CBC News he is married and has young children.

The victim's mother, Melissa Desrosiers, described Moss as a friend and said he was having a personal crisis on Monday.

She said she convinced him to get help and brought him into her home. She said she planned to take him to the hospital either Monday night or Tuesday.

Desrosiers said she was tucking her two daughters into bed on Monday when Moss allegedly lunged into the room armed with scissors.

Bella Rose Desrosiers at a lemonade stand in front of her house in Mill Woods. (Facebook/Melissa Desrosiers )

The mother, a nurse, said she was unable to do anything to save Bella Rose.

She said she fled with her younger daughter, and last saw Moss sitting on her couch.

Police were called to her Mill Woods home at 8:45 p.m. after a reported stabbing.

Police say they took a man into custody at the scene and spent Tuesday conducting interviews.