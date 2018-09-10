Attempted murder charges withdrawn against two Edmonton mothers

Attempted murder charges have been dropped against two Edmonton mothers accused of abusing their young children.

A court-ordered publication ban protects the identities of the children, so the mothers' names cannot be released.

CBC News is identifying them by their initials — J.L., age 25, and A.M., 23.

When they were charged in December 2017, J.L.'s two young daughters were six and three. A.M.'s three children were aged two, three and five.

A preliminary hearing was held in August and both women were committed to stand trial on the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated assault;

Two counts of child abandonment;

Five counts of unlawful confinement;

Two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and;

Two counts of failure to provide the necessaries of life.

A.M. faces two additional changes of assault with a weapon.

According to court documents, the weapon allegedly used was a belt.

Defence lawyer Ajay Juneja, who represents J.L., said the attempted murder charges were withdrawn before the preliminary hearing began.

CBC News has asked the Calgary Crown assigned to the case why those charges were dropped, but assistant chief Crown prosecutor Jayme Williams was not available to comment.

Juneja said the women will be back in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

The evidence heard during the preliminary hearing is subject to a publication ban.