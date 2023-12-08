Edmonton mother turns to food bank for help during holiday season

This year's affordability crisis is hitting Canadians hard this holiday season, and for new parents, the birth of a child can come as a significant new financial challenge.

Edmonton's Amanda Penner and her family are no exception.

Penner knew her family was struggling a few months ago when they didn't have enough money for groceries. Penner's son, Andrew Davis turns one on New Year's Eve.

"I realized that we wouldn't be able to buy Andrew his first Christmas or birthday present this year," Penner said.

She said she felt sad that she wasn't able to give her son the simplest, little things.

Penner did everything she could to minimize cost for her family by using coupons where possible. She would also keep an eye out for free food postings on Facebook.

"We didn't have enough money to make all of our bill payments to pay our Epcor, our Direct Energy," she said.

"Then we realized that our mortgage is going to be up for renewal in the next few months."

Penner reached out to the Edmonton's Food Bank for help where she also became a donor.

On Halloween she had a food bank box outside and was able to collect a big bag for donations.

"When we went to go pick up our box from the food bank, I said, 'I don't know if this is how you do this, but we have some donations for you'," she said.

"The lady looked shocked but she took them and then we got our box and off we went."

The box of food felt like a relief, Penner said. It was filled with some fresh vegetables, fresh blueberries, and more.

She said she wants people to realize how much of a need there is for the food bank.

"It's not just for people that don't have a home," she said. "People with full time jobs can need the food bank."

A recent Vital Signs report found that food insecurity has risen almost two-fold in Alberta. In 2013, healthy food for a year cost $10,920 for a family of four in Edmonton. That cost rose to $15,306 in 2022.

Edmonton's Food Bank provides food for more than 30,000 people every month.