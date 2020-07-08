Edmonton mother pleads for information on killing of teenage son at house party

The mother of an Edmonton teenager killed at a house party last month is pleading for witnesses to the killing to find the courage to come forward.

Laura Chitze has posted an emotional video on social media, appealing for information on the death of her 19-year-old son. Jacob Chitze died on June 18 at a party in Leduc County.

RCMP aren't saying how Chitze was killed, but have ruled his death a homicide. They have said there was no known connection between the young man and his assailants.

"I really appeal to you to not be scared and to come forward," Chitze said in the video.

"If you don't come forth, you're going to live with that because you didn't do nothing.

"Let's get some justice happening for this beautiful soul."

Laura Chitze posted an emotional video on social media, appealing for information on the death of her 19-year-old son. Jacob Chitze died on June 18 at a party in Leduc County. 2:56

In the video posted Wednesday, Chitze, clutching a photograph of her son, said the violent death of her "beautiful boy" was senseless.

"My soul has got a hole in it right now that can't be filled," she said. "My heart's absolutely broken by the knowledge that somebody killed my son.

"Why [would] anybody want to do that to such a good person who only spread a lot of love and comfort?"

Chitze said her son was a kind young man with a beautiful spirit. She said he will be remembered for his big hugs and beautiful smile. She said he was the baby of the family even though he was 19.

My soul has got a hole in it right now that can't be filled. - Laura Chitze

"He just knew so many people. And he really made a difference to so many.

"As his mom, knowing that he's never coming back is extremely hard.

"I just really want to be with him now but I have my other kids and I have to be strong for them."

RCMP issued a plea of their own on Wednesday, urging witnesses to the crime to speak with investigators.

Police said more than 100 people were at the party and they suspect there is video of the moments leading up to Chitze's death.

Longtime friend RJ Angulo said Chitze was an accomplished actor and model. He began modelling professionally in Grade 9 and would travel across Canada and the United States for gigs.

He is featured prominently in an advertisement for the Alberta Teacher's Association. Before his death, he was working a full-time retail job at the Londonderry Mall.

'My first friend'

Angulo said he met Chitze in Grade 4. Angulo had just immigrated from the Philippines and was struggling to adapt to a new language and culture but Chitze was always kind.

The boys became fast friends. They would spend their afternoons battling with water guns, playing basketball and riding their bikes.

Their sleep overs sometimes would last for days.

"We grew up together," Angulo said. "He was my first friend in Canada. And the family, they basically took me into their household.

"One time I slept over at his household for three days because we were having so much fun."

The two remained close through their high school years at Ross Sheppard but lost touch somewhat after graduation. Angulo said they reconnected a week before the killing. They had planned to meet up and hang out.

Angulo said he still struggles to understand that his friend is truly gone.

"I didn't accept it. I didn't believe it. I just can't accept that it happened.

"He wasn't a fighter or an angry dude. Anything you do to him, he's not going to get mad so I wouldn't expect someone like that to get into that type of situation."

Angulo said his friend was kind. He was quick to laugh and slow to judge.

"He was the best," Angulo said. "He had something there that just brings people joy."