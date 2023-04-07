Edmonton mother 'living in the shadows' as undocumented migrant celebrates residency status

An Edmonton mother facing deportation to the Philippines has been granted permanent resident status, bringing an end to her eight-year battle to remain in Canada.

Evangeline Cayanan was initially scheduled to be deported last July, along with her seven-year-old Canadian-born daughter, McKenna.

But mother and daughter, with the support of advocates across the country, fought to remain in Canada.

On Thursday, Cayanan was informed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada that her permanent residency application had been approved.

Cayanan, who first came to Canada in 2010 as a temporary foreign worker, spent a brief time in Ontario before moving to Edmonton in 2011.

She lost her status after she reported two employers for alleged abuse, including unsafe working conditions, harassment and discrimination.

According to federal court documents and her lawyer, she alleges one of the employers accused her of theft as retribution. Cayanan was charged with one count of theft over $5,000 in 2014, but prosecutors stayed the case in 2015, according to court records.

Her lawyer said she wasn't even in the country at the time of the alleged theft.

Cayanan lost her work permit and wasn't able to apply for refugee status. She became undocumented in 2015, the same year her daughter McKenna was born. Cayanan then became an activist.

"I was so happy I was jumping on the bed," Cayanan told CBC News Friday.

"I can finally breathe … because I have been living in the shadows."

'We are not a burden'

Cayanan said she was grateful for her supporters and for the certainty of her future in Canada.

She said she will pay back the community by continuing to advocate for migrants and helping others like her navigate the system.

The temporary foreign worker permits are tied to a specific employer meaning workers can only legally work for the employer named and that permit cannot be switched once in Canada.

"My situation is not unique," Cayanan said. "While I am happy about the news, I am hoping the government will still look into the other 500,000 undocumented.

"There is a growing number of undocumented migrants here. Those who have already established their lives here, have their families here … and we are not a burden, they are not a burden. But because they are working under the table without legal status, we are being used, abused and exploited."

Cayanan filed applications to stay on compassionate and humanitarian grounds in 2016 and 2019, both of which were rejected.

Cayanan was set to face deportation in July 2022 but it was stayed. Weeks before her removal from the country, she was granted a one-year postponement of her deportation.

While facing deportation, she also filed a pre-removal risk assessment, arguing it would be unsafe and that she and her daughter could face persecution in the Philippines.

Her daughter lives with ADHD and other developmental challenges, and Cayanan argued that a return to the Philippines would exacerbate her medical issues.

Cayanan also feared retribution for her activism and public criticism of the country's government if she were to return.

She won an award from the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights for her work fighting for health-care access for the children of undocumented parents. Cayanan is also a volunteer with Migrante Alberta, an organization supporting migrant workers.

Marco Luciano, a director with Migrante Alberta, said Cayanan's story illustrates the challenges migrant workers face gaining a permanent foothold in the country.

Like Cayanan, many people come to Canada under the Temporary Foreign Worker program but lose status, all while new workers are brought into industries hungry for workers.

"Her case is very, very important," he said. "This one victory, this is very important for the whole struggle to regularize the status of all undocumented migrants."

Canada is increasingly reliant on temporary foreign workers.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of people in the program increased seven-fold from 111,000 in 2000 to 777,000 in 2021. Alberta has also expanded its reliance on the workforce, loosening restrictions on the hiring of new temporary foreign workers last year.

But the path to permanent residency is often difficult, leaving thousands of people without status.

The federal government is working on a program that will provide avenues to permanent residency for up to 500,000 immigrants who are working in Canada but do not have official standing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to the mandate in December 2021 but the details of the program, and its timeline remain unclear.

The program needs to be broad and inclusive, and it needs to happen so, Luciano said.

"The Canadian government promised regularization," he said.

"Now is the time for the federal government to step up and value those promises."