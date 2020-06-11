Know this man? Police release photos of person of interest in Edmonton homicide investigation

Edmonton police homicide investigators have released surveillance images of a person of interest in connection with a killing last month at a south-side motel.

Lisa Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside a room at the Royal Lodge Motel on May 24.

Officers responded to an assault call at the motel at around 8 p.m. that Sunday evening and found her body in one of the rooms.

Autopsy results are still pending as to the cause of death, but the medical examiner has determined that Arsenault was the victim of a homicide.

On Thursday, police released two surveillance images of a man seen that Sunday evening walking outside the motel at 38th Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

Police want to talk to anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance photos and to anyone who may have information about the crime.