Hate mail sent to Edmonton mosque 'concerning' to community

Alberta politicians quickly denounced hate mail sent to an Edmonton mosque this week that told worshippers of Islam they "don't belong here in Alberta."

In the last few days, this hateful message was dropped at the Markaz Ul Islam, a beautiful mosque in Edmonton. We are shocked by the flagrant display of white supremacy that has now literally arrived on our doorsteps.<br>(1/3) <a href="https://t.co/v6NpcdZtCT">pic.twitter.com/v6NpcdZtCT</a> —@Your_AMPAC The letter, which was left at Markaz-Ul-Islam on 36th Avenue and 79th Street, was posted online Wednesday by the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council.

The incident is disheartening and concerning, said Faisal Suri, president of AMPAC.

"People do fear these things. It's very close to the Quebec shooting incident — a lot of those things are in the heads of people. We're not saying that that's what this is. We're saying people don't know anything better. They're quite heightened when somebody trespasses into a place of worship."

In January 2017, Alexandre Bissonnette murdered six Muslim men after storming into a mosque in Quebec City. He is scheduled to be sentenced for the crime on Thursday.

Less than two weeks ago, a pair of "suspicious men" walked into a different Edmonton mosque, one wearing a toque with the word "infidel" written on it in Arabic. The incident was reported to police.

"These letters have happened before," Suri said. "They are concerning."

The hateful note left at Markaz Ul Islam Mosque in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> shows the terrible hate & fear that can be spread by a small group who want to tear down our strong & diverse Alberta.<br>I stand with Muslim Albertans and all who oppose this hate.<br>We are stronger together.<a href="https://twitter.com/Your_AMPAC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Your_AMPAC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> —@RachelNotley Premier Rachel Notley, in a statement posted to Twitter, said she "stand(s) with Muslim Albertans and all who oppose this hate."

My extended statement, as posted to Facebook. <a href="https://t.co/gF1i69fG6K">pic.twitter.com/gF1i69fG6K</a> —@jkenney UCP Leader Jason Kenney also condemned the letter, which had the United Conservative Party logo pasted at the bottom of the message, along with a symbol for "The Clann."

Edmonton police have confirmed the hate crimes and violent extremism unit is investigating the letter sent to Markaz-Ul-Islam.