Edmonton mom assembles COVID-19 kits, donates money in honour of father who died of disease

An Edmonton woman's grief over losing her father to COVID-19 has inspired her to help protect others and give to charity at the same time.

Noor Saeed, 29, has created Cokids — kits for children that include two cloth masks, one disposable mask, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and some stickers for fun.

The idea stems from Saeed's heartbreak following the loss of her 61-year-old father in Pakistan in July.

"It was a very sudden death because he was fine, he was doing all the protocols, washing his hands, doing everything," she told CBC News in an interview on Tuesday.

Saeed's father, Khawaja Waquar Saeed, died shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. (Noor Saeed)

Khawaja Waquar Saeed died within four days of being diagnosed with the virus and Saeed was unable to return to Karachi, Pakistan, for the funeral.

"It was just a very tough situation. I'm still not able to accept that my dad is no more," she said.

"I felt the need at that time, that I want to do something for my dad. I want to help out the families out there, being a mom myself."

Saeed explained that the kits are easy to use for children and compact enough to fit in a backpack.

Each kit costs $7.50 to put together. Saeed is selling them for $12.99, with 15 per cent going to charity.

"I will be donating toward the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) at Royal Alexandra Hospital," she said.

"My son was born premature and he spent a few weeks over there in the NICU and the nurses went above and beyond to take care of my son."

On Tuesday, Saeed posted about the kits on an Edmonton Facebook page and was surprised by the reaction.

"I was really overwhelmed that I got so much response," she said. "I can definitely feel that some of them lost their mothers, their fathers, their grandparents to COVID."

"I saw their messages and I'm like, 'This is amazing,'" she said. "It made me really, really happy."