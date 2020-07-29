Edmonton police seeking assistance to locate 34-year-old missing woman

Edmonton police are asking the public for help to locate a 34-year-old woman who's been reported missing.

Michelle Marie Rice was reported missing by her family after last being seen leaving a residence near 106th Avenue and 114th Street on Monday, July 20, Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday.

EPS said Rice is five-foot-six inches tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday night that Rice is the same woman who was accused of second-degree murder in the death of her 11-day-old daughter in 2017. A trial was set to begin earlier this year, but court documents showed the charge was stayed in October 2019.

Autopsy and toxicology tests in 2017 confirmed Rice's baby died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

There are no indications to suggest foul play is involved in this case, EPS said. But they also stated that Rice's family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Rice's whereabouts can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.