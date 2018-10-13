Edmonton police seek public's help to find missing toddler

Edmonton police are asking for help from the public to find a toddler who was last seen with a man at the MacEwan LRT station Friday night.

Jackson Mercredi, 2, left a home in the city's west end on Friday morning with Patrick Nadli, 42, a man who is known to the child.

The two were last seen at the MacEwan LRT station at 9 p.m. MT the same day.

Police issued this photo of Patrick Nadli, 42, and Jackson last seen at the MacEwan LRT station Friday night. (Edmonton Police Service)

It is "out of character" for Nadli to have the boy with him for this length of time and police are concerned for the child's safety, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in a news release Saturday morning.

Jackson is an Indigenous boy and was last seen wearing a two-tone black and gray winter jacket, dark pants and dark gray or black sneakers with white soles.

Nadli is described as being of "average build," and was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, black backpack, dark blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and bright orange work gloves.

An Amber Alert has not been issued because police do not have information that leads them to believe Jackson is in imminent danger, EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in an email.

If police receive information that changes this as the investigation progresses, an Amber Alert could be issued, she added.

Anyone with information about where Nadli or Jackson might be is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.