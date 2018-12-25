Edmonton police ask for help in locating 53-year-old missing man

The Edmonton Police Service say a 53-year-old man's disappearance is out of character and are hoping the public may help in locating him.

Kevin Stirling Van Buskirk's employer saw him five days ago and reported the man missing on Sunday.

He was last seen Dec. 21 at about 12 p.m., police said in a Tuesday release.

Investigators believe Van Buskirk was in the area of Stony Plain Road and 180th Street between 4 and 5 p.m. on Friday.

He was driving a white 2002 regular cab Dodge Ram truck with a missing tailgate and an Alberta license plate number EXC 946, police said

Police said Van Buskirk takes medication and there is concern for his well-being. They've so far ruled out foul play.

Van Buskirk is six feet three inches tall with a thin build and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing winter clothing.

Police believe he lives in the Rosenthal​ or Secord areas of Edmonton and may frequent places in these neighbourhoods.

Anyone with information on Van Buskirk's whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.