Edmonton medical team introducing 'pain-free' treatment method for early GI cancers

A procedure being used at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital is helping early-stage stomach and intestinal cancer patients recover quicker.

Dr. Clarence Wong, a gastroenterologist at the Royal Alexandra, is leading a team that's using the minimally invasive method to remove cancerous tissue from the gastrointestinal tract. The method, which doesn't require as large of a cut into the patient as usual, is something Wong believes patients will prefer to receive.

"For most people, if you had to explain would you rather have a traditional cut or would you rather have something that's more minimally invasive and pain-free, I think most of my patients would say they would absolutely want to try a minimally invasive technique," Wong said.

This method, called endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), can be used on early cancers of the GI tract, such as on the lower colon or stomach. Gastroenterologists like Wong, doctors who are specially trained to treat the GI tract, use thin tube-like imaging tools called endoscopes to manoeuvre a camera that can get a good look at the tumour.

This cartoon shows how ESD is used to remove early-stage cancerous tissues from the gastrointestinal tract. (Supplied by Alberta Health Services)

Surgeons are then able to cut around the lump and tunnel underneath it to make sure the entire cancer is cut out from below. Without any pain receptors inside your stomach, Wong said this procedure is painless, adding that it's best used on larger lesions that are three-to-six centimetres.

The process itself takes about as long as traditional surgeries, but Wong said the faster patient recovery saves time and only leaves temporary ulcer that heals naturally. Wong added that within six months to a year, he'd barely be able to tell where he made the initial surgery just by looking at a patient.

"For patients, the most amazing thing is that they wake up and there's no pain, there's no discomfort," Wong said.

Wong said that all recent patients were discharged from the hospital within 24 hours and none required readmission. In general, patients needed little or no medication for post-op pain. He said many were able to return to work within a few days, so long as their jobs weren't too strenuous.

While the procedure is still fairly new to North American and Europe, it's been used in Asia for decades and has picked up across the U.S. and Canada. Wong began training to use this method in 2018, and was very slow and cautious in this work before he began using this procedure. He said he believes he's one of the first physicians in Canada to use ESD.

So far, Wong said the success rate of this surgery is extremely high on early cancers. He also noted that using ESD doesn't prevent teams from conducting more traditional surgery on the same patient if needed.