Edmonton mayoral hopefuls outline plans to tackle anti-Muslim racism

Strengthening street harassment bylaws, improving responses to hate motivated attacks and calling out racist rhetoric are among the strategies some Edmonton mayoral candidates say they would use to tackle anti-Muslim hate.

Five of the candidates vying for the mayoral seat took part in an online forum Thursday evening set up by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCMM).

Moderator Mustafa Farooq questioned Kim Krushell, Mike Nickel, Michael Oshry, Amarjeet Sohi and Diana Steele about their plans to tackle not only hate motivated attacks, but also public racist sentiments.

There have been several hate motivated attacks on Black and racialized Muslim women this year. At an anti-COVID restrictions protest at the Alberta Legislature in February, some protesters carried lit torches, a symbol of white supremacy used by the Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, and more recently by white supremacists at the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"We've had these folks mobilizing in our city. Violence, groups, that are tearing the social fabric of our city apart," Farooq said.

Candidate Kim Krushell said she wants people from a wider range of backgrounds to be trained to sit on city boards, and that city leaders need to be outspoken in denouncing racism.

"I think it is really important whoever our next mayor is that they stand up and make it really clear that dog whistling and racism is just simply not acceptable," she said. "And I think that is where leadership starts and I would do that if I were mayor of Edmonton."

If elected, candidate Amarjeet Sohi said he would set up a rapid response to help victims of racist attacks get help from the city and Edmonton police.

"Issuing a press release or issuing a tweet is not going to be enough under my leadership," he said. "I'll be out there in the trenches with you. Standing shoulder to shoulder. And fighting together to end this evil."

He also said he would crack down on hate by strengthening city bylaws.

A solution to racism can't just be the creation of another committee or more promises, said candidate Mike Nickel. He said he would try to fix the systems that are currently in place to get better results.

"It's about the nuts and bolts coming from the communities that are going to drive the solution. And specifically the solutions that are on the ground level of the community that they're in. This is not an easy fix. This will take time," he said.

Candidate Diana Steele said she is a proponent of strengthening street harassment bylaws, as well as other recommendations the NCCM has made that would see the creation of advisory circles, celebrating the history of Canadian Muslims, and leadership.

"Outlining expectations, and showing Edmontonians what is and what isn't acceptable," Steele said.

Candidate Michael Oshry says police need to do a better job following up on hate crime investigations, but said one of the challenges for the city is that higher levels of government need to bring in stronger hate crime legislation.

"Without the legislation we can't do many, many things," Oshry said.

Edmontonians go to the polls on Oct. 18th, and will elect a new mayor and 12 councillors.