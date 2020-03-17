Edmonton mayor to update city's COVID-19 response

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin will provide the city's latest update on COVID-19 following this morning's meeting of the emergency advisory committee.

You can watch the update live here. The update will also be livestreamed on the City of Edmonton's YouTube page.

During the meeting, Laughlin said he does not recommend the city declare a local state of emergency, CBC city hall reporter Natasha Riebe said on Twitter.

The meeting has also heard discussions about the decision to scale back Edmonton Transit buses and trains to Saturday service, which created problems for commuters on Tuesday.

Transit ridership has fallen off 49 per cent since March 8, city administrators said in a presentation.

Deputy city manager Gord Cebryk said 60 Edmonton Transit employees are now self-isolating.