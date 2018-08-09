'I'm pissed off': Mayor Don Iveson reacts to 'bone-headed' decisions by city

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson returned from vacation this week to a slew of unpopular decisions made by city administration.

He isn't happy and he isn't mincing his words.

"As mayor, I'm pissed off. I'm not happy," he said. "I'm not getting the sense the City of Edmonton is being all that helpful, and that pisses me off."

In one unpopular decision, memorial plaques on benches — paid by family and friends to commemorate relatives — were removed, forcing people to pay to replace them.

The donors were told they would have to pay $2,500 to replace the plaques.

Also this week, the mayor heard the city is forcing the Heritage Festival to vacate its storage facility in Hawrelak Park.

Iveson said he doesn't know why those decisions were made.

"I'm going to have some frank conversations with senior management about this," he said.

He said the city is supposed to be serving the community and making people's lives easier, not harder.

"They're making kind of boneheaded decisions that don't respect our partners and are unhelpful to our public or even vexing to our public," he said. "I'm as frustrated as Edmontonians, hearing some of these really strange decisions, unhelpful decisions, being made by city bureaucrats.

"There have been a number of other head-scratching decisions from our administration which I think needs a kick in the rear end.

Iveson said he believes the problem is a cultural issue within the administration.

"And I don't know where it's coming from," he admitted.

Iveson said there's no quick fix, but made it clear council needs to step in and take more of a leadership role.

Councillors return to business next week after a five-week summer hiatus.

