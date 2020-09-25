Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 2 clients

An Edmonton massage therapist had been charged with sexually assaulting two women during massage sessions at a west Edmonton health clinic.

Jose Martinez, 28, who was a registered massage therapist at the time of the incidents, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, police said in a news release Friday.

During the first incident on June 25, a 22-year-old woman went to the clinic suffering from neck and back pain. She told police her breasts were massaged without consent.

A second woman said she was assaulted on July 23. The 30-year-old patient said the massage therapist performed a pectoral massage without her consent, then groped her breasts. The man also massaged close to her groin area without consent, police said.

Police said they were informed of the assaults after both complainants shared their concerns with clinic management.

The Certified Registered Massage Therapist Association, a governing body for the industry, has since suspended Martinez's RMT licence, police said.

Police said Martinez was also employed as an RMT contractor at a health-care clinic in the greater Edmonton area and provides mobile massage services via a website. An online profile for Martinez lists him as a the owner of HomeBody Mobile Massage.