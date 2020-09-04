Edmonton city council votes to end mask bylaw on July 1

Edmonton city council voted narrowly Friday to drop its mandatory mask bylaw on July 1.

Council held a special meeting to vote on the third and final reading of the motion after Coun. Aaron Paquette refused to grant the unanimous consent required to vote on all three readings during Tuesday's session.

Council replicated Tuesday's vote, with seven councillors in favour of letting the bylaw expire and five councillors and the mayor opposed.

The Old Strathcona Business Association, which represents more than 500 businesses in the Whyte Avenue area, had urged council to consider keeping the bylaw in place until the impacts of lifting restrictions can be assessed.

"Even with vaccination rates on the rise, many of our businesses are expressing concern about staff safety and being exposed to the new delta variant," the association said Thursday in a letter to councillors.

Hospitality businesses already deal with "hostile customers not wanting to comply with public safety rules," the letter said. Without a bylaw to back them up, business owners who keep masking requirements in place could face further conflict, the association said.

While Edmonton ponders what direction to take, other municipalities in the region have decided to suspend their bylaws or let them expire.

Many municipalities passed bylaws last summer and fall because the province was reluctant to step in. The government finally imposed a provincial mask mandate on Dec. 8.

Premier Jason Kenney has called on municipalities to lift their restrictions in tandem with the province's Stage 3 of reopening, accusing those against the plan of inflating concerns about the delta variant and dismissing the advice of chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The City of Leduc suspended its mask bylaw on March 8. Strathcona County followed suit, by allowing its mask bylaw to expire at the end of March. The bylaw in the City of St. Albert will expire once the province ends its mandatory masking requirement on Canada Day.

Fort Saskatchewan city council voted unanimously to repeal its mask bylaw on June 22.

Mayor Gale Katchur acknowledged that some people are a little uneasy, but the city decided to follow the province's lead on masking.

"Because we have followed the [provincial] regulations, that's the status that we want to follow," she said. "So basically, after July 1st, it becomes personal choice."

In February, the town of Vegreville extended its mask bylaw to June 30 so it covered the entire school year. With Alberta ending mandatory masking on Canada Day, council decided not to extend it.

"We're around 72 per cent or a little more vaccination rate in our community so we feel it's time for citizens to make the decisions on their own if they want to keep wearing masks," Mayor Tim MacPhee said.

Both Katchur and MacPhee are urging people to respect others if they decide to keep wearing a mask or go without one after July 1.