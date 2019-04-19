Criminal charges laid 39 times in Edmonton as police enforce mask bylaw

Edmonton police released statistics Thursday afternoon at the monthly police commission meeting about attempts to enforce the mask bylaw that have escalated to violence — including details about 39 criminal charges police have laid.

Among the incidents, CBC News has learned, involved peace officers and security guards at two Edmonton hospitals were violently assaulted earlier this year by men who refused to put on face masks required under public health rules.

"We need to send a message to our citizens," Chief Dale McFee said at the meeting. "This has to stop or action will be taken."

McFee spoke about three physical assaults, two involving peace officers or security guards.

One incident took place at the Grey Nuns Hospital, when a 44-year-old man who walked in refused to wear a mask that was provided to him. The man was asked to leave by three peace officers, and while being escorted became violent and began punching two officers in the face.

One officer suffered a broken nose and needed stitches to his face, Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison told CBC News.

The man was charged with aggravated assault.

A similar incident happened at the University of Alberta Hospital, when a 59-year-old man refused to wear a mask and assaulted a security guard who was trying to convince him to put it on, Pattison said.

In that case, the man was charged with assault.

Physical force was listed in 26 of the 39 cases listed in the report. Three of the accused were carrying knives, and two suspects spit on someone.

"We're in the middle of a pandemic and a health crisis," McFee said. "Most people are obviously frustrated. They're stressed. There's all kinds of emotion going on here. But we've got people making very bad decisions that are making it worse."

Many of the incidents took place in shopping malls, convenience or grocery stores, restaurants and a liquor store. Police have also been called out to banks, transit stations and hospitals to deal with people who refuse to wear masks.

Since April, 92 tickets have been handed for violations of the Public Health Act, with 76 of them given out during the first wave in the spring, Pattison said.

"Tickets are one thing," McFee said. "The approach with the province and health is always to educate to compliance. But if these things are going into a criminal activity, they're going to be charged. It's not OK to do that. Period."

The police crime analysis revealed that 75 per cent of the accused offenders were males aged 15 to 61. Many of them had prior charges for violent offences.

"Some of this stuff is just absolutely ridiculous, and as the chief of police it has to stop," McFee said. "These aren't things that we want to spend time and police resources on. But we absolutely will when needed."

The complaints were called in by store employees, security guards, transit peace officers, bus drivers, peace officers and restaurant employees.

Drugs or alcohol were believed to have been factors in five incidents.

The health and safety compliance team, which is called out to large parties, bars or lounges, has responded to 35 complaints since October, Pattison said.

There have been 613 mask-bylaw complaints so far, and in all police have dealt with 1,614 calls related to COVID-19, he said.