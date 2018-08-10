Edmonton martial arts instructor charged with sexual assault

Police have charged an Edmonton martial arts instructor with two counts of sexual assault after two women came forward with complaints.

Kevin Ford, 47, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 2015 and 2017.

In a news release, police said two women, ages 19 and 25, reported this year they were sexually assaulted by Ford, an instructor at the ATA Martial Arts School in west Edmonton. Ford has owned and operated ATA Martial Arts since 2003, police said.

During several classes and individual training sessions, the women reported experiencing "sexually motivated touching" from Ford that was not consistent with martial arts training, police said in a news release.

"The complainants reported that, due to Ford's position of authority at the school, they felt pressured into situations that they were not comfortable with," said Acting Staff Sgt. Richard Windover.

"We believe that others may have information that would assist the investigation and encourage them to contact us."