2020 Edmonton marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

There won't be an Edmonton Marathon this summer.

Like so many other major events in Alberta this summer, the 2020 edition of the marathon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Aug. 15 and 16.

"As runners ourselves, we held out hope that the event could go ahead, because we tend to be an optimistic group and love putting it on for the community," director Tom Keogh said in a statement Monday. "However, it is best that we protect

our runners, volunteers, and staff, and support our courageous health-care professionals by being part of the solution in our battle against COVID-19."

About 5,000 runners took part in the event last year, which has races at the three kilometre, five km, 10 km, half marathon and marathon distances.

Next year's event is scheduled for Aug. 20 to 22.

Anyone who registered can roll over their entrance fee to 2021 or 2022