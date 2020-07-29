Edmonton city council debates mandatory masks bylaw for all indoor spaces

Edmonton city council is debating a temporary mandatory mask bylaw today.

If approved, the temporary bylaw would require people to wear face coverings at all times while in indoor or enclosed public places or public vehicles.

It would include indoor spaces that are both public and privately owned.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson told Edmonton AM Wednesday morning he fully supports the bylaw as it removes all ambiguity.

"There are few downsides to masking up in places where folks are inside and close to each other, whether it's a bus or whether it's a grocery store," he said.

"They do much more good than harm in a pandemic situation, which we clearly are still in."

He also said that it's a matter of fairness.

"You've got people taking this step to protect themselves and others and then others not taking that step. If everyone had done it on a voluntary basis, in a widespread, 90-per-cent compliance way….then we wouldn't need to make it a rule. But I think it is time to make it a rule for scientific reasons and for public health reasons."

But as the debate got underway, Coun. Mike Nickel said that while he has no issue with mandating masks in city-owned facilities, he has "grave concerns" about overstepping when it comes to how private businesses operate, and in determining what qualifies as a public space. City administrators have said that, broadly, this means any space to which members of the public have unfettered access.

Coun. Scott McKeen said he plans to vote in favour of the bylaw, and said the rule could potentially help businesses manage public concerns about making face coverings mandatory.

"I was in a shop yesterday and there was a plea from the shop owners to pass this bylaw, which I thought was interesting," McKeen said. "They'd been running into conflicts with customers, over shop policy that said please wear a head covering or a face covering, and they were getting some angry push back, and said it would be better for them if it was a city ordinance."

If council approves the bylaw, people not wearing masks indoors could face fines of $100. Council members raised questions about the logistics and workload that would come with handing out those fines.

"How would the bylaw have the capacity to, in fact, take up this enforcement?" Coun. Sarah Hamilton asked.

City administrators said they would start with an education and awareness campaign, followed by warnings and use enforcement as a last resort. David Aitken, manager of community standards and neighbourhoods, said additional peace officers would become available to help with enforcement as the city winds down its shelter operations at the Expo Centre. He said if things become "overwhelming," administrators and council will have to have further conversations about next steps.

There are some exceptions to the bylaw.

Children under the age of two, people exercising indoors or in a pool, and people unable to wear a face covering due to a mental or physical concern are among those who would not be ordered to comply.

As well, people eating and drinking in designated spaces or as part of a religious ceremony may remove their masks.

Schools, health-care facilities and daycare centres would also be exempt from the bylaw being discussed today as they fall under provincial jurisdiction.

Iveson said he would have preferred a mandatory indoor face covering rule across the province so that every municipality is on the same page.

"Having potentially one set of rules in Edmonton, one set of rules in Beaumont, one set of rules in Leduc and one set of rules in Strathcona County just adds to confusion for both businesses and their patrons," he said.

The city had previously brought forward a rule that will require people to wear masks on public transit and at city-owned and operated facilities starting Saturday.

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin announced the measure at an emergency advisory committee meeting last week.

If passed, the face covering bylaw would expire on Dec. 31, 2020, unless council votes to extend it.

Calgary and Toronto already have mandatory face covering bylaws in place.

Iveson said the bylaw could be approved today, but would require three readings of the bylaw with unanimous consent.

"It might take us a couple of days to move through the process and that presumes there's a will for council to adopt a bylaw. I'm cautiously optimistic that the votes are there but you never know until you call the vote."