Edmonton man whose body was found in burnt-out vehicle was killed, police say

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Edmonton man whose body was discovered Tuesday morning in a burnt-out vehicle near the city's boundary in Sturgeon County.

The vehicle was found at Range Road 242 — 66th Street in the city — just south of Township Road 542.

RCMP started the investigation but city police took over because of the incident's links to Edmonton.

An autopsy Wednesday confirmed Efriem Abebe Alatah is a victim of homicide, police said in a news release Thursday. Due to the ongoing investigation, the cause of death is not being released, police said.

Police are asking for help in locating Alatah's 2012 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a possible Alberta licence plate of CHX8636.