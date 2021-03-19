Edmonton man who ran unlicensed day home faces new child pornography charges
Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet was first charged late last year
A 26-year-old man who ran an unlicensed day home out of his home in southeast Edmonton has been charged with four counts of producing child pornography.
Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet is also charged with voyeurism and breach of conditions for using a cell phone, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.
Last November, police charged Baglole-Guadet with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.
An investigation had started in September after police learned about allegations involving Baglole-Gaudet.
Investigators searched a home on Sept. 9 and confiscated a laptop that contained child pornography.
Police said Friday they believe there may be additional complaints.
Police are encouraging parents whose children may have attended the accused's home to contact them.