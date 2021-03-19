Edmonton man who ran unlicensed day home faces new child pornography charges

A 26-year-old man who ran an unlicensed day home out of his home in southeast Edmonton has been charged with four counts of producing child pornography.

Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet is also charged with voyeurism and breach of conditions for using a cell phone, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

Last November, police charged Baglole-Guadet with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

An investigation had started in September after police learned about allegations involving Baglole-Gaudet.

Investigators searched a home on Sept. 9 and confiscated a laptop that contained child pornography.

Police said Friday they believe there may be additional complaints.

Police are encouraging parents whose children may have attended the accused's home to contact them.