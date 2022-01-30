Edmonton man sleeping in colourful igloo to raise money for MS research

An Edmonton man has raised more than $20,000 for multiple sclerosis (MS) research after sleeping in a colourful igloo of his own making for four nights.

Tyler Gamblin said he got a lot of comments on the igloo he built at his Laurier home, which got him thinking about how he could turn the conversation piece into something more.

Normally, Gamblin bikes each year with Team Rehab, a group that cycles long distances to raise money for MS. A woman on Gamblin's team was recently diagnosed with the disease, so he thought what better cause.

A look inside the igloo. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Gamblin had an initial goal of $10,000, but has raised $21,585 for MS research as of 9 p.m. Saturday night.

"It's been pretty overwhelming, the support. Not just people showing up to the front door, but the donations have been really good," he said Saturday.

"Everyone's been great at contributing and sharing and for that, we're thankful."

He said that he is hoping to spend his fifth and final night in the igloo with his two kids and his father-in-law.

Despite getting some sun, Gamblin said the igloo is holding up well.

Gamblin said he hopes to do something to raise money again next winter, though he's not sure exactly what.