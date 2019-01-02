Edmonton man, 48, killed in collision between train and tanker truck

A tanker truck involved in a deadly collision at a railroad crossing in Sherwood Park on Tuesday was stopped on the track when it was struck by an eastbound CN train, RCMP say.

The truck driver, 48-year-old Edmonton man, died at the scene, Strathcona County RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

RCMP Const. Mike Hibbs said investigators are trying to determine if the truck experienced mechanical problems and had broken down on the tracks.

"All we know is the truck was caught on the rail bed when it got struck by the train," Hibbs said. "That's still under investigation."

The collision happened at around 2 p.m. at the crossing near Range Road 232 and 121st Avenue in Strathcona County.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver, who was the only occupant of the truck.

Hibbs said they do not know if the man was inside the truck at the time of the collision.

No one on the train was injured, RCMP said.

CN said the crossing is equipped with gates and lights, which were working.