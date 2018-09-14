Edmonton man sentenced for driving while high, causing fatal collision

An Edmonton man was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday for driving high and causing a fatal collision.

On the morning of Sept. 14, 2018, Debbie Burk, 58, was killed after an SUV hit her Suzuki scooter on Mill Woods Road. Rakesh Sidhu, 48, was charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death.

Sidhu pleaded not guilty to the charges. On Thursday, however, Provincial Court Justice Marilena Carminati found him guilty. He will serve 4½ years for each conviction concurrently.

Edmonton police said a drug-recognition expert determined Sidhu was impaired by cannabis — which was illegal at the time — and RCMP confirmed the presence of cannabis through a toxicology test.

Police at the time believed it was the first case in the region where cannabis use was related to a charge of impaired driving causing death.

On Thursday, Carminati noted there were aggravating factors in the sentencing, including that Sidhu was driving on the wrong side of the road, and demonstrated a "complete failure to take any evasive action."

Sidhu continues to believe cannabis use improves his driving, she added.

Parliament clearly intended to deter people from driving after ingesting cannabis and driving it passed Bill C-46, which made changes to impaired driving and related offences, the judge said.

Members of Burk's family gathered in court for the sentencing. Her brother, Dan Burk, believes the sentence should have been harsher.

"I just don't see how it stops impaired driving," he told reporters outside the Edmonton courthouse. "There's no incentive. It should be a lot higher."

Burk described his sister as a down-to-earth, good person who had worked with Alcoholics Anonymous to help people deal with the effects of drug and alcohol addiction.

Dan Burk said he misses his sister, whom he said had spent time helping others with their struggles. (Submitted by Dan Burk)

"She didn't deserve to die in the street. Certainly not some guy driving hammered or high on drugs."

In addition to the prison sentence, Sidhu will be prohibited from operating a vehicle on public roads for 10 years and must submit his DNA to corrections.

His lawyer told CBC News they planned to appeal the length of sentence.