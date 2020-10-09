An Edmonton man charged with the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's estranged husband pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter.

Jacob Cook, 29, admitted he took part in the deadly attack on Derek Cowan, 47, in August 2019.

At the time, Cook was living in a central Edmonton apartment with Amanda Cowan, who had separated from her husband in July of that year.

According to an agreed statement of facts entered as an exhibit in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Monday morning, Derek and Amanda Cowan had a documented history of violence and drug use.

Police were often called out to their west Edmonton apartment. Derek suffered injuries caused by members of the Redd Alert gang and in July 2019, he was arrested for assaulting his wife.

"On Aug. 16, 2019, Amanda Cowan developed a plan to lure Derek to her apartment for a violent confrontation," the court document states. "Amanda specifically told Derek that it was not a set-up and that they would be alone."

But when Derek Cowan entered the apartment, he saw Cook standing there, wearing a black tank top, armed with a machete. A male youth — 17 at the time — emerged from hiding with a woman, then 19.

The group forced Derek onto a chair in the living room and duct-taped his hands, face and mouth. They began to beat him and stab him.

Later, Cook admitted in a text message to a friend what he had done.

"I cracked his skull with one punch and watched blood come from his ear," Cook wrote. "I broke his nose and hoofed him in the face right after. Only thing I didn't do was kick the door and slash."

According to the agreed statement of facts, Amanda Cowan didn't want blood on her living room carpet, so they forced her estranged husband down the hall toward the bathroom.

The victim tried to use a pocket knife to cut the duct tape. He slammed the bathroom door shut.

The youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, took Cook's machete and kicked down the bathroom door.

He "repeatedly stabbed and chopped Derek," the court document states. "Derek was yelling for help. Derek died in the bathroom as a result of his injuries."

An autopsy later determined that Derek Cowan suffered 10 stab wounds, one cut and two chop wounds. One of the stab wounds pierced his heart and would have been immediately fatal.

Bleach purchased to hide evidence

With Derek Cowan dead on the floor of the bathroom, the four attackers devised a plan to clean up and get rid of the body.

They bought bleach and cleaning products at a nearby gas station. They poured bleach over the victim's body and tried to clean up some of the blood.

The group put their blood-soaked clothes and the bloody knife into a garbage bag. They planned to put the body in Cook's hockey bag.

The cover-up was foiled when Amanda Cowan's female roommate dropped by the apartment and was told to stay out of the bathroom because Derek Cowan's body was there, according to the agreed statement of facts.

The roommate left the suite and called 911. When Edmonton police arrived, they found the body covered in bleach on the bathroom floor. The mirror was blood-spattered and the hockey bag was in the bathroom doorway.

First-degree murder charges were laid against all four participants in January 2020.

Last September, the murder charge against Aqua Pasquayak-Thompson was withdrawn; she pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and is serving a two-year jail term.

On the same day, the male young offender pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was given a four-year sentence in closed custody, to be followed by three years of community supervision.

Amanda Cowan will make her next court appearance on Feb. 18. She is charged with first-degree murder, accessory to murder and public mischief. She has elected to be tried by judge alone.

Cook's lawyer requested a pre-sentence report for his client, who was allowed to remain free on bail until he is sentenced in the spring.