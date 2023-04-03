Edmonton man pleads guilty to manslaughter in City Centre parkade stabbing

A 36-year-old Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 33-year-old woman in a downtown parkade three years ago.

Elliot Tyler McLeod, who also goes by the surname Houle, was originally charged with second-degree murder but entered a guilty plea for manslaughter in an Edmonton courtroom Monday.

Court of King's Bench Justice Larry Ackerl accepted the guilty plea.

In an agreed statement of facts read by Crown prosecutor Alex Palamarek, court heard that McLeod has limited memory of the night of the stabbing and the morning after because he had been consuming methamphetamine during the four previous days.

Shortly before midnight on Feb. 12, 2020, McLeod stabbed Sheri Lynn Gauthier in the back in a parkade at Edmonton City Centre, a downtown mall.

Closed-circuit television cameras captured footage of the stabbing and of McLeod wandering downtown afterward.

According to the agreed statement of facts, the pair had walked into the mall together from Winston Churchill Square, taken the escalator down to the basement floor and walked into the east parkade.

McLeod stabbed Gauthier multiple times before running back into the mall.

Gauthier, bleeding heavily, walked out of the parkade. She asked a maintenance employee for help shortly before collapsing.

After security guards gave her first aid, paramedics took her to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, where she died of blood loss.

She lived for less than an hour after the stabbing. An autopsy showed the first knife strike had caused her right lung to collapse.

Sheri Lynn Gauthier died in hospital after she was stabbed. (Charlotte Gambler)

Hours after the stabbing, McLeod was arrested for attempted break and enter on the MacEwan University campus.

When police officers handcuffed him, they noticed dried blood on his hands and clothes.

Officers confirmed his identity and compared his description to CCTV footage before identifying him as the suspect in Gauthier's death.

Multiple police officers believed McLeod was intoxicated by a drug at the time of his arrest.

During an interview with an Edmonton Police Service detective, McLeod said Gauthier was a stranger who had asked him for the time.

Gauthier's blood was found on the blade tip and serrated edge of the knife McLeod had used and left in the mall's west parkade.

A small memorial honoured Gauthier inside Edmonton City Centre in February 2020. (Stephen Cook/CBC)

McLeod's defence lawyer, Andrew Phypers, requested a Gladue report — a pre-sentencing document that contains information about an Indigenous person's history and family background.

The report is expected to take about eight weeks to prepare. McLeod's sentencing will be next month.

Court records show McLeod has a long criminal record.

His father, Terry McLeod, told CBC News in 2020 that his son was compassionate and kind but started to have problems with drugs and alcohol after moving to the city to help a family member a few years earlier.

Speaking with CBC News after the stabbing, Gauthier's cousin, Cheryl Courtoreille, described her as "a beautiful person" who had "a big, forgiving heart." She was a mother and had two brothers, a sister and a half-sister.