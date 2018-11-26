Edmonton man pleads guilty for random killing of elderly couple

An Edmonton man who stabbed an elderly couple to death two years ago pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of manslaughter and break and enter.

Edward Kyle Roberts, 33, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder. But at the time of the killings he was in a psychotic mental state caused mostly or entirely by the consumption of intoxicating substances, according to an agreed statement of facts .

Several witnesses spotted Roberts in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood on Sept. 2, 2016, the day Joao Nascimento, 93, and his wife, Maria, 81, were killed.

The witnesses all described his behaviour and appearance as bizarre. It was a chilly day, but Roberts was wearing only a T-shirt and shorts.

James Gervais was in the area that day, working on a paving crew. He testified in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench that Roberts looked "whacked out" and confused, "like he'd been out partying all night."

Police found the bodies of Joao and Maria Nascimento in their central Edmonton home in September 2016. (Supplied/Tony Abrantes)

According to the agreed statement of facts, Roberts broke into a tool shed on one property that day and grabbed an axe and a hatchet. Then he broke open a bathroom window and crawled inside the house. He left the weapons inside the bathroom, but stole a large serrated steak knife from the kitchen and walked out into the back alley.

Janel Haddad lived next door to the Nascimentos. When her dogs began to bark, she looked out her window and spotted Roberts. She became alarmed when he approached her vehicle. Haddad called police to report the suspicious activity as Roberts looked in other parked vehicles along the alley.

Haddad noticed Roberts appeared nervous or agitated.

"He was flailing his arms and he was having a conversation with himself," Haddad testified. "He was very upset. At one point, I thought he was fighting with himself."

She frantically called her husband for help.

Josh Bergen was recovering from surgery and had been napping. He put on a housecoat and went outside.

He saw Roberts standing in the Nascimentos' backyard garden and knew he didn't belong there.

Bergen asked Roberts if he was lost.

He said Roberts gave him a menacing look, and replied: "No, I'm not lost. I just bought this house."

The Queen Mary Park home where Joao and Maria Nascimento had lived for 30 years. (Edmonton Police Service )

Bergen then noticed Roberts had a knife, and was trying to conceal it. Bergen retreated back inside his house and grabbed a baseball bat. When he came back out, he saw Roberts run inside his neighbours' house through the side door.

He testified he approached the door, armed with his bat, and yelled, "You've got about three seconds to get out before I come in swinging."

He said Roberts opened the door and growled through the screen, "I bought this f***ing house. This is my property. I'm the new owner."

Roberts slammed and locked the door.

Bergen said he heard nothing from inside the house, but was frantic about the safety of his elderly neighbours.

Police take Roberts into custody

Finally police arrived and surrounded the house. According to the agreed statement of facts, Roberts refused to come out for 40 minutes. The tactical team finally entered the house by force and took Roberts into custody.

A stolen steak knife was the weapon used to kill Joao and Maria Nascimento. (Edmonton Police Service )

Maria Nascimento was found just inside the entrance, lying on her back in a pool of blood. Her body was covered with a green-and-purple blanket. An autopsy later revealed she had been stabbed in the neck twice, severing her carotid artery.

Joao Nascimento's body was on his bedroom floor. He suffered stab wounds to his face and scalp, but the most serious was a cut to his neck that severed his carotid artery.

When Roberts was interviewed by a homicide detective the next day, he admitted he stole the steak knife from the first house "to complete the mission of killing the old people," according to the agreed statement of facts.

Roberts told the detective that he "killed the old lady first" and said "the man put up a hell of a fight for an old guy."

The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday with testimony from the police.

The Crown has acknowledged there is reasonable doubt about whether Roberts was able to form the intent to commit murder, because he was in a psychotic mental state caused by taking drugs. The defence is expected to argue Roberts also suffered an underlying mental illness that contributed to his mental state at the time of the killings.

Roberts has been in custody since his arrest.