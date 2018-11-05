Man, 88, killed in hit-and-run in Edmonton's Chinatown

Edmonton police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of an 88-year-old man on Sunday.

The man was crossing from the east side to the west side of 97th Street at 106A Avenue when he was hit by a white 2013 Nissan NV2500 cargo van around 5:45 p.m., police said in a news release Monday.

The pedestrian was in an unmarked crosswalk. The van was heading south on 97th Street, police said.

Witnesses reported the van did not stop at the scene of the collision and continued travelling south on 97th Street.

The man died in hospital after being taken there by EMS.

Following a search of the area, officers located the damaged van, abandoned in the area of 97th Street and 106th Avenue.

The major collision investigation section is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.

"Traffic travelling northbound on 97th Street stopped for the pedestrian," Sgt. James McLeod said in the news release.

"We would like to speak to the drivers who stopped and encourage them to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers.