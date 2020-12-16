Edmonton man found dead near Leduc was victim of homicide, RCMP say

A 21-year-old Edmonton man found dead near Leduc last month was shot to death, RCMP investigators said Wednesday.

Kaleel Trotman was last seen in the 32nd Street area of Edmonton on the morning of Nov. 13. At some point he travelled to Leduc where he was found dead in a field on Nov. 14.

An autopsy determined Trotman had been shot and that he was a victim of homicide, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators believe there are people who know who Trotman was associating with before he died, police said.

Trotman's body was found just before noon on Nov. 14 in a field near Leduc's 38th Avenue, adjacent to Highway 2A.

The next day, RCMP asked for help from the public, including dash-cam footage from the area near the Leduc exit from the QEII Highway onto Highway 2A between 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 16, RCMP said they had reason to believe a Nov. 14 incident in Wetaskiwin, 37 kilometres southeast of Leduc, may be related to the death.

At 3:30 p.m. that day, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a complaint of an agitated male in traffic at the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 13, north of Wetaskiwin.

Police said the man may have been dropped off near that location.

He was described as Black, about five feet seven inches tall and 168 pounds, with black dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey overcoat and black hat and was carrying a bottle of Grey Goose vodka.

Anyone with information about Trotman's death is asked to contact Leduc RCMP.