Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year old girl on a sidewalk in southeast Edmonton.

Police say the 10-year-old girl was playing on the sidewalk outside her family home near Meyonohk Park on Wednesday afternoon when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police allege the man exposed his genitals to the girl, then walked further down the sidewalk before turning around and exposing himself again. The girl then ran inside.

Investigators believe the man drove off in a black Ford Escape SUV parked nearby.

Police were called to the house near Lakewood Road South and 85 Street around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Edmonton police have released photos of the man and pictures of the SUV in hopes the public can help them identify the suspect. Police said the man is Caucasian, roughly five-foot-six-inches tall with short black hair.