Edmonton man convicted of killing pregnant wife gets full parole

An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch has been granted full parole.

The Parole Board of Canada says Michael White was granted full parole in late May.

The 46-year-old was convicted in 2006 of second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead body in the death of his wife, Liana White. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Liana White, a medical clerk at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, was four months pregnant with the couple's second child when she was fatally stabbed in July 2005.

Liana White vanished on July 12, 2005. Her Ford Explorer was found abandoned in a parking lot about two kilometres from her home and she was reported missing.

Her husband made an emotional public plea for her safe return.

Days later, a search party that included her mother and husband located her body in a ditch. Michael White was charged with second-degree murder the next day.

Court documents say security footage from a nearby pub showed the SUV heading toward the park around 5 a.m. the day of Liana White's disappearance and, about 11 minutes later, a man closely matching Michael White's description jogging from the park toward the White home.

His appeal of the convictions was later rejected by Alberta's highest court.

The parole board — which notes that Michael White maintains his innocence — says White has demonstrated employment stability and the ability to live a law-abiding lifestyle.

White was previously granted day parole in February 2021, which was extended several times.