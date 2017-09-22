Edmonton man convicted in estranged wife's death dies in custody

A 39-year old inmate at the Bowden Institution has died in custody.

Timothy John Crowe died on Monday. An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News that officers responded to the scene and deemed Crowe's death as not suspicious.

In a news release, Correctional Service Canada said it would review the circumstances of Crowe's death. They also said his next of kin had been notified.

Through a spokesperson, Crowe's family asked for privacy when contacted by CBC News.

Crowe was serving a sentence of five years and seven months for manslaughter in the strangling death of his estranged wife. He began serving his sentence in October 2018.

Kristi Schienmann was found dead in March 2017 in her north Edmonton condo.

She and Crowe were separated at the time, but Crowe had returned to the condo to pack up his belongings. According to an agreed statement of facts, he and Schienmann argued and the fight became violent.

When he was sentenced, Crowe addressed the court.

"I loved Kristi and I'm sorry to her friends and family and my family," he said.

The victim's mother and sister did not respond to a request for comment about Crowe's death.

Crowe was also charged with the November 2014 second-degree murder of one of the employees who worked for his roofing company.

A tip in 2017 led to Crowe's arrest in 30-year-old David Labelle's death. According to a police news release, Labelle was shot early in the morning inside a northwest Edmonton home. He went to a neighbour's home for help and was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries.

Crowe stood trial in Edmonton at Court of Queen's Bench, but a judge found him not guilty on all charges in November 2019.

By that time, Crowe was already serving time for manslaughter.

Labelle's family did not respond to a request for comment on Crowe's in-custody death.