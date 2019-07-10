Skip to Main Content
Edmonton father, 25, charged with 2017 murder of his baby son
Christopher Lamarche was arrested in Vancouver on Friday following a two-year police investigation into the death of his six-month-old son, Jarock Humeniuk.

Jarock Humeniuk, pictured in this photograph posted online by his mother, died of blunt-force trauma. (Humeniuk family/Gofundme)

An Edmonton man has been charged with murder in connection to the suspicious death of his own baby in 2017.

Christopher Lamarche, 25, was arrested in Vancouver on Friday following a two-year investigation, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.

Lamarche was the boy's father, Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison confirmed to CBC News. 

Six-month-old Jarock Humeniuk was found dead in a northeast Edmonton home near 142nd Avenue and 77th Street on May 28, 2017.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Lamarche is charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge later this week, following his return to Edmonton.

Asked about the length of the police investigation, Pattison said, "some cases are more complex than others." 

