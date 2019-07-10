Edmonton father, 25, charged with 2017 murder of his baby son

An Edmonton man has been charged with murder in connection to the suspicious death of his own baby in 2017.

Christopher Lamarche, 25, was arrested in Vancouver on Friday following a two-year investigation, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.

Lamarche was the boy's father, Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison confirmed to CBC News.

Six-month-old Jarock Humeniuk was found dead in a northeast Edmonton home near 142nd Avenue and 77th Street on May 28, 2017.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Lamarche is charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge later this week, following his return to Edmonton.

Asked about the length of the police investigation, Pattison said, "some cases are more complex than others."