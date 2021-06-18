Edmonton man arrested for impersonating a police officer during traffic stop

An Edmonton man who pretended to be a police officer and forced a woman driving on Yellowhead Trail to pull over has been arrested and charged, police said Friday.

The woman told police that she was forced to pull her vehicle over on the Yellowhead Trail near 127th Street on May 27 after another driver veered into her lane while flashing what looked like a police badge.

The male driver of the vehicle then walked up to the woman's car, produced a badge and said he was a police officer.

He yelled at the woman and threatened to give her a ticket for driving too slowly, Edmonton police said in a news release.

The woman was "skeptical of the suspect's claims of being a police officer" and took down his license plate information and contacted police, the release said.

A search of the accused's property found improperly secured firearms and other evidence, police said.

Andrew James Stuart Donald, 40, has been charged with impersonating a peace officer and illegal storage of a firearm.

Edmonton police believe there may be additional victims of Donald's police impersonations and ask that any other victims contact police.