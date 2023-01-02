Edmonton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking found in B.C.

An Edmonton man accused of assaulting and forcibly confining a 19-year-old woman while coercing her into become a sex worker was arrested in Burnaby, B.C., after evading police for more than a year.

Keyshawn McMillan is charged with human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats and assault with a weapon based on events police say occurred in 2021.

Edmonton police allege that in March of that year, McMillan violently assaulted the woman at the Aurora Motel in west Edmonton and was arrested at the scene.

Several months later in August, police say he attacked the same woman a second time at a different motel in the city.

Following the latest incident, police say the woman escaped from a motel room where she was being forcefully confined.

McMillan was subpoenaed and was in court later in August, but he never appeared.

Police in Burnaby received information that McMillan was living in the area and he was taken into custody by local RCMP on Dec. 27, according to an EPS news release Sunday.

McMillan has since been transferred back to Edmonton, according to police.

Back in December 2021, EPS said they believed McMillan was still in the Edmonton area. At the time, the Bolo Program offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to an EPS news release, the Bolo reward was not collected since it expired in June 2022.