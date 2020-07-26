Skip to Main Content
Edmonton man arrested after woman found with injuries in Oliver neighbourhood
EPS arrested a man after a woman in a multi-unit residence near downtown Edmonton was found with serious injuries. (CBC)

Edmonton police have arrested a man following reports of an assault near downtown Edmonton. 

According to police, at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of an assault at a multi-unit residential building in the area of 101 Avenue and 117 Street in the Oliver neighbourhood. When officers arrived, they located a 62-year-old woman with serious injuries. 

A 43-year-old man, who police say is a suspect in the assault, was located at the residence and taken into custody.

EMS responded, treated and transported the injured woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries where she remains.

Police say that the woman and suspect are known to one another.

The man remained in custody Sunday, and police said several charges are pending. 

