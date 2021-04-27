Edmonton man accused of entering U.S. in kayak and leading border officer on 8-kilometre chase
Armed 32-year-old paddled across Lake Koocanusa, reservoir shared by B.C. and Montana, police say
An Edmonton man is awaiting a next court date in Montana after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly crossing the border in a kayak.
The U.S. Department of Justice says in a release that Tommy Plante faces a criminal complaint of illegal entry into the U.S. and possession of a firearm and ammunition while prohibited.
It says the RCMP spotted the 32-year-old on the evening of April 19 in a kayak on Lake Koocanusa, a reservoir shared by British Columbia and Montana.
Mounties warned the Eureka Montana Border Patrol Station that the man may be trying to cross the border.
The Justice Department says that the next morning, a border officer saw a beached kayak, a camp site and a man about a half-kilometre south of the border.
It says when the officer approached, the man picked up a rifle, fled into the woods and, after an eight-kilometre chase, was arrested.
Plante appeared in court Friday and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ordered he be detained.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?