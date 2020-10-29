Edmonton man, 20, charged with sexual assault against teens

A 20-year-old Edmonton man is facing two counts of sexual assault involving teens he met on social media.

Edmonton police say Keenan Wayne Burlaka met an 18-year-old woman at an Edmonton shopping complex last month after connecting on a dating app.

The following day, Sept. 25, the young woman agreed to attend the accused male's residence, where she was sexually and physically assaulted, police said in a news release Thursday.



Burlaka also started a friendship with a 16-year-old girl on a social media app, police said.

They later met face-to-face at the teen's home, where she was sexually and physically assaulted, police said.

Burlaka was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, forceful confinement, choking to overcome resistance, strangulation, making sexual explicit material to a child with intent and breach of conditions.

Investigators say there may be other victims.



Burlaka is also known as "Greene" or "Kai" on social media platforms where police believe he meets and befriends young females before meeting them in person and sexually assaulting them.



Edmonton police ask anyone with similar experiences or more information about Burlaka to call them.