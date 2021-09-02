Edmonton man, 19, identified as stabbing victim found on weekend at Mill Woods Park

A 19-year-old Edmonton man has been identified as the victim of a homicide that happened Saturday evening at Mill Woods Park.

Jordan Dawson died from a stab wound, Edmonton police confirmed in a Thursday news release.

Police received a report around 6 p.m. about a body that had been found in Mill Woods Park near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue.

As part of the homicide investigation, police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen Dawson in or around Mill Woods Park on Saturday before his death.