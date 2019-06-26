Edmonton lunch hot spot Zenari's closing for revamp

It's a beloved eatery for office workers and tourists in downtown Edmonton.

But the last sandwich at Zenari's in Manulife Place will be made this Saturday, 35 years after the restaurant first opened.

An Edmonton institution is closing its doors. But don't worry -- Zenari's isn't shutting down for good. They're moving to a new location. We'll find out where. 7:26

The family business, which has been counter-serving Italian treats since 1984, as well as offering meals, with a wine bar and kitchenware boutique, will be serving its iconic muffaletta and risotto at a new location in the coming months.

"We got to a point a couple years ago where we realized that we wanted to grow even further," said general manager Elisa Zenari, in an interview on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Wednesday. "And so we made the really tough decision to look for a new space."

New location

They found it at the downtown Enbridge Centre, formerly the Kelly Ramsey building, through the help of a CBC article, in which developer John Day said the building's owners were looking for a local business to take the spot on the main level.

"And I thought, 'Oh my gosh, maybe that could be us,'" said Zenari. "It seemed like a dream come true. Something that we could never really attain but we thought well, why don't we look into it?"

Zenari's was to sign the lease this week, with the re-opening of the Edmonton institution aimed for November, at the southeast corner of the building, between Calgary-based OEB Breakfast Co. and local coffee purveyor Credo, on Rice Howard Way.

The restaurant will be re-launched under a new name: Dalla Tavola Zenari, which basically translates from Italian to "from the Zenari table," she said.

"The idea is really honouring what's important to our family and my dad, which has always been hospitality and community. And so we want people to feel like guests at our table," she said.

The family business was started in 1984 by Zenari's mother, Glenda, as just a kitchenware store with a small coffee counter.

"She loved the name Zenari's when they got married and she thought you know it would be such a lovely name for a business," said Zenari.

After her parents divorced in the 1990's, Zenari's dad, Adriano, took over the business, bringing his love of his culture, Italian food and hospitality to the fore.

All five of the Zenari kids have been involved in the business over the years, and even though the parents divorced, Zenari's mother still chips in.

"It's like one big happy Italian family," said Zenari.

After years of memories, including weddings, birthday parties, and even high-profile guests like Luke Richardson and other members of the Edmonton Oilers, it's "bittersweet" to see Zenari's close, she said.

"Breaking bread and sharing wine and just, it's the people in the community that we have there," said Zenari. "I've heard so many really great stories. We've shared a few tears, quite a few hugs. I had a customer yesterday tell me that if he withered away that he would hold me personally responsible."

The Zenaris plan to re-start their catering service in the fall, while they wait for construction to be complete on the new location.