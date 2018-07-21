Downtown Edmonton tenant ready to move after months of overnight LRT work

Summer construction may be a reality in Edmonton but some people living downtown are fed up after several months of overnight work on the future Valley Line LRT, preventing them from sleeping properly.

Scott Matheson, a tenant in the City Market apartments at 97th Street and 102nd Avenue, said crews start at around 6:30 p.m. and work throughout the night.

"They're digging, hydrovacing and jackhammering and they have large crews," he told CBC News Friday. "So noone in the building is sleeping particularly well."

The underground work started in April and at the time, the company in charge of the LRT, TransEd, told residents and media that the overnight work would last about ten nights.

"It's very frustrating," Matheson said. "Not only because of the work but because of the communication that we've been getting from TransEd, which has said things like ten more days and it's been three months."

He said he generally keeps the windows closed at night.

"I wear a pair of in-ear earplugs and on top of those, over-ear earphones," he said. "The kind that people who work on airport runways wear, which is not very comfortable."

In May, Matheson sent a letter to the city and TransEd, asking if work could be done during the day.

Metal slabs cover the excavation pit on 97th Street, which crews open up in the evening and work in throughout the night, Monday to Friday. (CBC) Dean Hueman, manager of TransEd's stakeholder relations, said they plan to keep 97th Street open during the day.

"It's a very busy street, moving a lot of traffic. If we close this street during the daytime and can't handle the traffic here, where's it going to go?"

Hueman said the six-lane street needs to stay open so drivers have access to parkades and parking lots.

TransEd, he said, has heard complaints from tenants and has tried to cut back on the noise late at night.

"We're doing everything we can," he said. "We've taken off back-up beepers as much as possible," he said, adding that crews instead use flashing lights where they can.

Construction pylons and barricades remain on hand next to the City Market Apartments on 97th Street as part of the ongoing work on the Valley Line LRT. (CBC) Rather than starting work at 11 p.m. as they did in April, Hueman said crews start at 6:30 p.m. and try to finish the noisiest work before 10 p.m.

"This has to get built," he said. "This is a major project for Edmonton it's going to move thousands and thousands of people in and out."

A city spokesperson for the Valley Line LRT, Quinn Nicholson, said it's up to TransEd when they work but they need relevant permits from the Community Standards branch.

Hueman explained that underground excavation work is the noisiest and that component is expected to be finished in a month.

Matheson has resigned himself to move.

102nd Avenue in front of Churchill Square is slated to remain closed until end of 2020. (CBC) "I've been looking at other apartments recently to try to move somewhere where sleep would be possible."

Matheson is in favour of the LRT and believes many understand how essential the project is to the city.

"But if it was essential, maybe they should be doing it all the time until it gets done rather than only at night and next to a residential building,"

The Valley Line Southeast from Mill Woods to the 102nd Street downtown is expected to open by the end of 2020.

